Unsafe ground forces early finish at Goodwood

The final three races on Saturday’s Goodwood card were abandoned after the track failed an inspection.

Following the Coral Stewards’ Cup at 3.35pm, a deputation of officials, trainers and jockeys went out to check conditions, with attention focused on the bend into the home straight.

The Lillie Langtry Stakes, run at 3pm, took place in a torrential downpour and some jockeys raised concerns about the state of the going on the round course.

As the Stewards’ Cup took place on the straight course there was no issue there, but all the remaining races were to be run around a bend.

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s director of racing, told Racing TV: “The jockeys expressed concern after the Lillie Langtry Stakes that there were some areas on the bend that they weren’t happy about.

“They were happy to race on the straight course, hence we ran the Stewards’ Cup and then after that we’ve gone out to have a look and see what state the bends are in.

“There is an area of false ground on the bottom bend and unfortunately we are unable to get around it. All three of the remaining races come round the bottom bend.

“We were happy that the Stewards’ Cup was fine, the issue was on the round course, not the straight course.”

The cancellation of the final three races brought a premature end to the five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival fixture.

Arkell added: “Obviously none of us want to end the meeting like this, it has been a very challenging week and I’d just like to thank my groundstaff.”