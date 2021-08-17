Untapped potential on show in what promises to be high-class Acomb

Impressive Ascot scorer Ehraz is one of five last-time-out winners set to do battle in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York on on Wednesday.

Charlie Appleby’s Noble Truth and the Richard Hannon-trained Ehraz finished first and second respectively in a Newmarket maiden in early July, since when Ehraz has gone one better with a facile success.

The pair renew rivalry on the Knavesmire, with Angus Gold, racing manager for Ehraz’s owners Shadwell, expecting another bold showing from their colt.

“He ran very well first time at Newmarket and was impressive at Ascot. He’s done everything right so far and Richard is very happy with the horse – he’s giving him all the right signs at home,” said Gold.

“Obviously it’s a trappy little contest, but I think they feel Ehraz is above average on his home work and all being well he’s a potentially nice horse in the making.

“Like always, you’ve got to see them go and do it on the track.”

Like Ehraz, Noble Truth has two runs under his belt, having finished third behind Hannon’s subsequent July Stakes winner Lusail on his debut before his comfortable defeat of Ehraz.

“Noble Truth progressed from his first start to win his maiden and has done well physically since,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“This will hopefully tell us the level we will be campaigning him at for the rest of the season.”

Hugo Palmer has high hopes for Dubawi Legend (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)

Dubawi Legend made a big impression when winning by five lengths on his Doncaster debut four weeks ago, a performance which came as no surprise to trainer Hugo Palmer.

He said: “We’re obviously hopeful. He’s a horse we’ve always held in high regard.

“I’d have been disappointed if he hadn’t won the way he did at Doncaster. We were hoping he would do something like that first time and he didn’t disappoint.

“It’s a race that is typical of the conditions of the Acomb. It’s going to be a question of which maiden winner in the second half of July was the better one.”

Palmer would be unconcerned if rain arrived at York, adding: “His work on watered ground in Newmarket has been very pleasing and I would have thought anywhere between firm and good to soft and he’ll be fine.

“It’s just the second run of his life and two or three of the others have got more experience, but he hasn’t missed a beat since Doncaster and goes there in great nick.

“Hopefully he can run a big race.”

Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy team up with Glorious Goodwood winner Imperial Fighter, while Mark Johnston saddles Royal Patronage, who made it third time lucky on his latest appearance at Epsom.