Uxmal gives Joseph O’Brien another Queen Alexandra victory

Uxmal provided trainer Joseph O’Brien with back-to-back victories in the Queen Alexandra Stakes that brought Royal Ascot 2024 to a close.

The Owning Hill handler saddled Dawn Rising to win the extended two-mile-five-furlong marathon 12 months ago and the JP McManus-owned gelding was in the field again as he looked to defend his crown.

Ridden by William Buick, Dawn Rising led his rivals into the home straight, but his stablemate and 2-1 favourite Uxmal was going ominously well in his wing mirrors under Dylan Browne McMonagle and after hitting the front he never looked in any real danger of being caught.

The admirable veteran Run For Oscar, a luckless third last year, again made late gains to pick up minor honours, but Uxmal was well on top as he passed the post with five lengths in hand.

O’Brien was saddling his fourth Royal Ascot winner, but it was a first for the rider.

McMonagle said: “Massive thanks to Joseph and all the team for having him in such good form. This is definitely the biggest place in the world to have a winner, and I’m thrilled.

“It means everything – growing up as a kid, you’re looking at it and these are the places you want to ride winners. I hope this is the first of many!”

O’Brien said: “It’s nice to get a winner and I’m delighted to get a winner for the Niarchos team (owners) at Ascot, it’s very special.

“It’s been a long week waiting for a winner and I’ve had to wait until the final race so now we can relax.

“I’m very proud of the horse’s run and he is an exciting stayer for the future. It was a great ride by Dylan, and his first winner at Royal Ascot, so it’s very special.

“We appreciate how special it is for us all to have winners (father Aidan and brother Donnacha were also on the mark), we’re lucky we have the support of great owners and great people. It’s special to get on the scoreboard here, it was beginning to feel like a long week so it’s great to get a winner.”