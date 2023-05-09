Vadeni entered for Eclipse defence at Sandown

Last year’s winner Vadeni leads the way with 48 horses entered for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 8.

Jean-Claude Rouget’s charge became the first French-trained winner since 1960 when fending off the now-retired Mishriff and Native Trail in a thrilling finish, with just half a length separating the trio at the end of 10 furlongs.

Vadeni went on to finish third in the Irish Champion Stakes and second in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but he looked in need of his return when only fourth in the Prix Ganay last month.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Champion Stakes hero Bay Bridge was third that day and he is entered for the Sandown Group One, along with stablemate Desert Crown, who has been off the track since winning the Derby at Epsom last June.

Vadeni, Bay Bridge and Desert Crown share the status of Coral’s 5-1 co-favourites with Charlie Appleby’s Adayar, who made an impressive return at Newmarket on Friday, and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Luxembourg, winner of the Irish Champion.

O’Brien also has 2000 Guineas disappointment Auguste Rodin among the leading lights at this stage, while Point Lonsdale is another Ballydoyle inmate who is prominent in the betting after a faultless return in the Alleged Stakes.

John and Thady Gosden have Group One winners Emily Upjohn and Nashwa in the entries, with Francesco Clemente – unbeaten in three but yet to be tried beyond handicap level – another key Clarehaven name.

The Owen Burrows-trained Anmaat chased home Adayar at Newmarket and he also features along with Greenham winner Isaac Shelby, last year’s Irish Derby champion Westover and Joseph O’Brien’s pair of Al Riffa and Buckaroo.

Aidan O’Brien dominates the contenders numerically with 13 entered, the Gosden team has five to pick from – the same number as Rouget – and Appleby having four possibles.