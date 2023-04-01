Vadream dominates Cammidge Trophy rivals

Vadream made light work of the testing conditions at Doncaster to run out a decisive winner of the Pertemps Network Cammidge Trophy.

Fit from three runs on the all-weather, the Charlie Fellowes-trained mare was a 9-1 shot to strike Listed gold and claim her first victory since landing the Group Three Bengough Stakes at Ascot in the autumn of 2021.

After initially travelling strongly on the heels of the leaders, Vadream took over from the halfway stage and never really looked in any danger of being caught.

The further she went the further the five-year-old went clear and she was not hard pressed to pass the post with four and a half lengths in hand over Fast Response in the hands of Kieran Shoemark.

Fellowes said: “We ran her on ground that was too quick last season so we won’t be doing that again but what we did learn last year was that she always improves with racing.

“We gave her three runs on the all-weather before coming here. She loves soft ground and loves six furlongs and has always threatened to do something like that.

“Last year was frustrating with quick ground all summer but we know her a lot better this year, we’ll stick to cut in the ground and six furlongs is perfect.”

Considering future plans, the trainer added: “She’s in on All-Weather Finals Day and Newcastle probably is the only all-weather track you could get away with it and think you have a big chance. She is the sort of filly you can back up quickly and then she’d have a little break.

“She’ll have an entry at York in May (Duke of York Stakes) and she might get an entry in Ireland where they get cut in the ground. Hopefully we have a wet summer.

“The owner loves racing. A lot of people would have had her covered this year but he said he’d waited a long time for a filly like this and as long as she’s in good heart, kick on.”