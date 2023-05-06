Vadream swoops late to grab Palace prize

Vadream came from way off the pace to catch the long-time leader Live In The Dream and win the Howden Palace House Stakes at Newmarket.

The mare had won the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster on Lincoln day but she finished in mid-division when sent out again quickly six days later for All-Weather Finals Day.

Having her first run over the minimum distance in this Group Three, she was perhaps not surprisingly taken off her feet in the early stages.

Part of the reason for that was the lightning pace set by Live In The Dream, who had everything on the stretch going into the dip.

Just when it looked as if Sean Kirrane was going to be celebrating the biggest winner of his career on Adam West’s speedster, Charlie Fellowes’ mare began to hit top gear.

Kieran Shoemark, who now has a 100 per cent record on her from two attempts, brought Vadream with a withering run nearest to the stands and the 7-1 shot got up by half a length. Manaccan was third.

When she gets her conditions she's going to be very dangerous in whatever race she turns up in

Fellowes said: “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t delighted when the rain came last night and then more this morning.

“She just loves it (soft ground). She’s a very good mare, but she has to have her conditions and she got them today.

“I’d say the Duke of York (May 17)_is unlikely, it probably comes a bit soon. We’ll just run her where the conditions are right as she’s very clearly best on good to soft or softer.

“When she gets her conditions, she’s going to be very dangerous in whatever race she turns up in.”