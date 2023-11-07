Valiant Force to remain in America following big Cup run

Valiant Force is set to remain in America following his brilliant second at the Breeders’ Cup.

The son of Malibu Moon went into Amo Racing folklore earlier in the summer when his shock 150-1 Norfolk Stakes success at Royal Ascot gave Kia Joorabchian’s racing operation their first triumph at the summer showpiece.

That victory earned Valiant Force a ticket to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and after an unsuccessful foray up at six furlongs in the Prix Morny, connections bided their time in anticipation of perfect conditions in California.

Although sent off somewhat unfancied by the layers, he came within half a length of a second surprise big-race success when runner-up to Big Evs and with the pick of his form coming on fast ground, will now continue his career stateside.

“We were waiting for good ground with him He’s a very good horse and to be second was brilliant,” said trainer Adrian Murray.

“You are hopeful for these things to happen but they don’t always happen and we had a great week. I was really proud of the horse.”

He went on: “We took him over for the Prix Morny and he couldn’t get out of the soft ground at all. So we decided then we wouldn’t run him again until the Breeders’ Cup.

“At the minute he is staying in America. There is a possibility he might come back for Royal Ascot, but the ground doesn’t really suit him here, he needs fast ground.

“The plan for the last two or three months was pretty much to go to the Breeders’ Cup and probably stay there. He’s going down to Florida I think.

“He’s been brilliant and you couldn’t dream of these things to happen. To have a winner at Royal Ascot and then go to the Breeders’ Cup and be second is just class.”

The trip to the Breeders’ Cup was the culmination of a special season for Murray who not only tasted glory at the Royal meeting with Valiant Force, but also secured a first Group One triumph thanks to the exploits of Bucanero Fuerte.

“I really enjoyed it (the Breeders’ Cup) and it was some experience,” said Murray

“The season has been absolutely fantastic and could not have gone any better. We’re just very very lucky to have some right nice horses.”