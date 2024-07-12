Vandeek camp ‘couldn’t be happier’ ahead of July Cup bid

Ed Crisford is confident Vandeek is back firing on all cylinders as he looks to reignite his season in the My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket.

The Havana Grey colt looked set to take high rank in the sprinting division following an unbeaten juvenile year which featured Group One wins in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes, but his three-year-old campaign has so far been stop-start.

Vandeek suffered an odds-on defeat at the hands of Inisherin on his reappearance in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in late May, and had to watch on the sidelines as the same horse blitzed his rivals in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month.

With Inisherin again in opposition on Saturday, Crisford is well aware his stable star faces a far from straightforward task in his bid to get back on the winning trail, but the Newmarket handler is hoping a positive showing on the July Course will set him up for a profitable second half of 2024.

Crisford, who trains Vandeek in partnership with his father Simon, said: “It was unfortunate we couldn’t run at Ascot because of the abnormal bloods, but he’s been in great form since and has bounced back to health.

“I’m looking forward to running him, to be honest. It’s been a testing first half of the year, but he’s just got to get racing now.

“He’s had that run at Haydock on that bad ground, this is his second run and we couldn’t be happier with him going into Saturday.

“Inisherin looked very good at Ascot and our fellow has got to come out and get racing, so we’ll see how we get on.”

Inisherin’s jockey Tom Eaves hailed the Kevin Ryan-trained colt “the best I’ve sat on” ahead of his bid for back-to-back Group One wins.

Eaves has won top-level sprints on the likes of Glass Slippers, who was successful at the Breeders’ Cup, Brando and Tangerine Trees, but is in no doubt Inisherin possesses more class than those three.

“Inisherin is a very good horse. He’s the best I’ve sat on, so I’m looking forward to Saturday. He’s got a very good mind and a lot of pure ability,” said the rider.

“I was placed twice (in the July Cup) on Brando at biggish prices, so you’d hope that Inisherin would have an even better chance as favourite, but it’s a very strong Group One.

“Kevin is a very good trainer of all types of horses, not only sprinters. Look what he did with The Grey Gatsby for example. He treats them all individually and he leaves no stone unturned, but it’s fair to say his record with sprinters is exceptional.”

The two other three-year-olds in the field are Clive Cox’s Commonwealth Cup third Jasour and Aidan O’Brien’s River Tiber, who was a little disappointing when eighth in the Jersey at the royal meeting.

Jasour won the July Stakes over the course and distance 12 months ago and Cox feels as long as conditions do not deteriorate, another bold bid is on the cards.

“I’m very pleased with him and I was very happy to walk the track (on Thursday) and see even with the rain we’ve had the track looks in great nick. If we get no more rain, I will be very happy,” said the Lambourn-based trainer.

“It’s a strong race and the three-year-olds normally have a good opportunity in this race to take on their elders. I’m looking forward to it and just hope we don’t get too much rain – there is no doubt he is a better horse on quicker ground.”

River Tiber finished a creditable third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas prior to his underwhelming performance at Royal Ascot and rider Ryan Moore is looking forward to seeing how he fares back over six furlongs.

“Given the promise of his reappearance run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, you have to say he was well below par in the Jersey Stakes last time but he is a horse who has always shown a lot of pace, and hopefully this test will suit him,” Moore told Betfair.

“A Coventry winner, he went on to be placed in the Morny and Middle Park, and he has to have a fair chance in here if bringing his Classic form to the table.

“He certainly has the Group One class to go close.”

Having a horse like him for the big days is what we all do it for

One of the older horses in the line-up with a Group One win to his name is Ed Bethell’s Regional, having struck gold in last year’s Sprint Cup at Haydock.

A bargain basement buy out of Richard Fahey’s stable for just 3,500 guineas, the six-year-old showed his versatility back over five furlongs at Ascot when second to Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes.

Bethell said: “Regional has been absolutely brilliant for us. Having a horse like him for the big days is what we all do it for. He’s a legend to have around.

“He ran a blinder at Ascot, and coming back to six furlongs at Newmarket will suit him down to the ground.”

Other contenders include dual Group One winner and last year’s July Cup third Kinross, who blew away a few cobwebs when second in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle a fortnight ago.

The Charlie Hills-trained Khaadem, who bids for a third top-level triumph having successfully defended his crown in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes last month, has been fifth and fourth in past renewals of this contest.