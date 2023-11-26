Vanillier pencilled in for Thurles return

Last season’s Grand National runner-up Vanillier is set to start back on the road to Aintree by making an earlier than expected return to action at Thurles.

Gavin Cromwell’s grey beat all bar Corach Rambler in the world’s most famous steeplechase in the spring and a return to Merseyside is unsurprisingly top of his agenda for this term.

Cromwell was concerned the eight-year-old may not make his reappearance until Christmas due to a setback suffered during the summer – but has been so pleased with his recent progress that he is planning to saddle his charge in the BetVictor Chase in County Tipperary on Thursday.

“He’s coming to hand quicker than I thought,” the trainer confirmed.

“It’s a Listed race over two-mile-six (furlongs) for horses that haven’t won a race worth more than €50,000 in the last two years, so it’ll be a nice race to start him off in.

“He has Grade One entries for Christmas, but he might go to the Kinloch Brae or something, then I’d say he’ll almost definitely go to the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse again in February as the weights are out at that stage and it’s a lovely race to go for.

“We obviously have to be mindful along the way when all roads lead to Aintree.”

Another Cromwell inmate who could be Grand National-bound is Malina Girl, having shown her staying prowess with victory in a valuable handicap chase at Cheltenham last Sunday.

Cromwell added: “I can’t believe she has got to the level she has. She’s 15’2 or 15’3, a tiny little thing, with spindly legs on her.

“I see she’s getting quotes for the English National and I would say there is a good chance she could go there.

“I ran her at Punchestown over hurdles (off 113) and thought she had a right chance, she was in great form. I suppose we could definitely go back at some stage over hurdles.

“She jumps well and those extended trips are where she really comes alive.

“I don’t have a plan, but we’ll make one. She definitely won’t he having a complete break because she’s only had two runs.”

Last month The Jockey Club announced a number of significant changes to the Grand National in a bid to improve safety, including reducing the number of runners to 34 from 40 and moving the first fence 60 yards closer to the start.

Commenting on the alterations, Cromwell said: “I think the first fence being closer is a no-brainer – I think that’s a great initiative.

“There’s pros and cons with reducing the field, but it’s in now and we’ll have to just go with it.

“Obviously there’s going to be a few disappointed people, with six more people not getting a run. It’s going to raise the cut-off weight, but it is what it is.”