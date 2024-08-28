Varian favouring Sun Chariot date for Elmalka

Elmalka is likely to return to the scene of her thrilling 1000 Guineas success for her next start, with Roger Varian eyeing a Newmarket repeat in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes.

Since scooping Classic honours in May, the talented daughter of Kingman has gone on to run with credit in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot when finishing fourth, before testing the waters at 10 furlongs in Goodwood’s Nassau Stakes, filling the same position, beaten just over three lengths.

Varian is taking plenty of encouragement from both of those appearances in defeat and having been pleased with what he has seen from the filly since her run on the Sussex Downs, will now drop back in trip for her next outing.

Although holding an entry for the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown during Irish Champions Weekend, the Carlburg Stables handler is leaning towards waiting until October 5 for the Sun Chariot.

“She’s doing really well and I couldn’t be more pleased with her at the moment,” said Varian.

“I think most likely we will wait for the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket. I think back in trip, hopefully on a bit of autumn ground, it all makes sense to head there, back to the course and distance of her Guineas win.

“I’m really pleased with her and I think she ran very well both at Ascot and at Goodwood. Although she hasn’t backed up her Guineas run with another Group One win, I think they were two Group One performances.

“I do think she will win another Group One and I think she will be well-suited to the challenge the Sun Chariot presents to her in October.”