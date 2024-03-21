Varian plotting Royal Ascot route for King Of Steel

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes is King Of Steel’s main objective in the first half of the new Flat season, with Roger Varian lining up one run before a tilt at a second Royal Ascot triumph.

The Champion Stakes hero thrived at the Berkshire venue during his Classic season, with both of his victories coming at the track.

He followed up his brave second to Auguste Rodin in the Derby by winning the King Edward VII Stakes at last year’s Royal meeting and although having to settle for third in the King George back at the Berkshire venue in July, he then triumphed on British Champions Day.

The Amo Racing-owned colt finished his campaign with a fifth-placed effort in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita and after a well-earned winter break is back at Carlburg Stables tuning up for the season ahead.

“He’s in great form and has wintered very well. He looks a picture and we’re very happy with him,” said Varian.

“He looks stronger and he’s entitled to be – he’s a big horse with low mileage so he’s entitled to be getting stronger. It looks that way and hopefully with strength comes some improvement, so we will see.”

With Varian eyeing just one outing for King Of Steel before returning to Ascot in June, the Newmarket handler has identified either the Curragh’s Tattersalls Gold Cup on May 26 or a trip to Sandown for the Brigadier Gerard Stakes three days earlier to tune-up for Prince of Wales’s Stakes action.

He continued: “We will be very much looking at the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot with one run before, either in Ireland or here. That will be his primary target for the first half of the season.

“We wouldn’t be looking to get him started before May and I guess closer to the time we will make a decision between going to Ireland for the Tattersalls Gold Cup or staying closer to home and going for the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown.

“The Prince of Wales’s Stakes is the obvious early season race for him, he’s been successful twice at the track and the only time he wasn’t he was a fine third in the King George.”

Although there is still a while for racing fans to wait before King Of Steel makes his return, Varian’s star stayer Eldar Eldarov is set to reappear in the Group Two Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on World Cup night.

The Classic winner was last seen adding the Irish St Leger to the Doncaster version he landed during his three-year-old season and the son of Dubawi is reported to be in rude health ahead of his slated overseas comeback.

The five-year-old has been partnered throughout his career by David Egan, but there will be a new man in the saddle out in the Middle East with James Doyle beginning what Varian hopes will become a fruitful association with the yard aboard the dual St Leger hero.

Varian added: “He’s scheduled to ship on Saturday and has done all his work now. He’s training well and looks a picture and we’re looking forward to getting his season started out there.

“James Doyle will ride him and a lot of our horses this year when available and when it works out for us and for him. He will be riding Eldar at Meydan and we’re looking forward to that.”