Varian reports Charyn to be on top of his game ahead of Deauville raid

Roger Varian reports Charyn in peak condition ahead of Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville as he seeks to continue this season’s excellent run of results.

The four-year-old followed up a Listed triumph in the Doncaster Mile with a Group Two win at Sandown, before chasing home Audience in the Lockinge at Newbury.

Charyn then claimed an emphatic first Group One victory in Royal Ascot’s Queen Anne, coming home comfortably clear of Docklands.

The Nurlan Bizakov-owned son of Dark Angel will now bid to double that elite-level tally in France and Varian told Sky Sports Racing: “We’re very happy with Charyn and all set to go – we’re looking forward to it.

“He’s really grown into himself this year, he seems to be the finished article and has really put it all together on the track.

“Obviously, we’re delighted with his performances and hope we can keep it going through the second half of the season now.

“We always rated him very highly and campaigned him accordingly last year, but he seems to have found another level this year.

“He’s a big horse and has perhaps just taken time to furnish out but, as I say, he seems to be the finished article now and is living up to what we always thought he could be.

“I thought after going without winning last year, it was very important to get his head in front, so we dropped back down in grade to the Listed race at Doncaster way back in March.

“Obviously, he came through that race strongly and impressively and he’s gone from strength to strength since then.

“It’s not often that you can win any race at Royal Ascot, let alone one of the Group Ones there, and even find the final two furlongs quite a comfortable watch.

“But that’s how it was that day, he travelled well through the race and when it came to the delivery, he looked like he would be quite a hard horse to beat from a long way out.

“It was really important. These races are hard to win and Nurlan has put so much into the game and he’s been a big supporter of ours for the last nine or 10 years, and he’s invested so much into European racing, so it was great that he was there and able to enjoy the moment with his family there with him.”

I wouldn't swap our horse for any other.

Varian quickly ruled out a crack at the Sussex Stakes in order to concentrate on this weekend’s target.

He added: “I think as early as a week after Ascot, we set our stall out that this would be his next race, we thought it was right to just focus on one race and Deauville would be his spot.

“We’ve trained him accordingly, he’s in great shape and we’re very much looking forward to Sunday.

“He’s got a great mind, he’s a very relaxed, laid-back individual and takes everything in his stride. He’s travelled before, he won a Group Two at Chantilly as a two-year-old, so I think the journey and everything should be fine – hopefully, there will be no excuses on the day.

“It’s a strong race, it always is. It might not be a big field this year but it is still strong and you’d always respect Inspiral, she’s won the last two runnings of this race so obviously likes it out at Deauville.

“Haatem is coming off winning a strong Jersey and you always have to respect the French horses, but I wouldn’t swap our horse for any other.”