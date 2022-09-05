Varian upbeat as Eldar Eldarov prepares for Leger challenge

Roger Varian enjoyed one of the finest days of his training career to date when Kingston Hill took the St Leger in 2014.

Now the Newmarket handler has his sights on the world’s oldest Classic once again – and is hopeful Eldar Eldarov will go close in the Cazoo-sponsored showpiece at Doncaster on Saturday.

The lightly-raced Dubawi colt has already been in the big-race spotlight this season, winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot from fellow Leger contender Zechariah, who has shown that form in a good light since.

Andrea Atzeni and Kingston Hill win the Leger (John Giles/PA) (PA Archive)

Varian has deliberately given his charge a break since losing his unbeaten record in the Grand Prix de Paris and reports everything to be well heading into the weekend, for a race in which he is second-favourite behind Charlie Appleby’s New London.

Varian said: “We’re delighted with Eldar Eldarov. He seems in great condition. He’s had a very smooth training schedule over the last six weeks or so. Since he ran in Paris everything has gone well. His work has been good and he looks incredibly well in his coat and condition.

“I felt going to York (for the Great Voltigeur) would come a bit close to the St Leger. I was happy that we could train him with a reasonable gap and I think he goes well fresh.

“It would be great to win another Cazoo St Leger. We love winning big races, we love competing in the big races. They’re very special and the Classics are a notch above.

“It’s a very important day for the yard and it would be wonderful to win another one.”