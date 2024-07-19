Vauban continues on road to Melbourne in Curragh Cup

Following an honourable fourth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, Vauban continues on his path back to the Melbourne in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup on Saturday.

Willie Mullins’ one-time Triumph Hurdle scorer has become a real dual-purpose star, winning at Royal Ascot in 2023 and not disgraced behind Kyprios in the staying showpiece this time around.

Having travelled menacingly into contention at Ascot, before running out of petrol when it mattered most, he now drops back to a winning distance, the same trip over which he chased home recent Newmarket winner Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup earlier in the season.

Vauban was seen just the once post-Ascot before his trip to Flemington last year, but is set for a busier summer this time around – starting with this Group Two assignment, where connections will hope to see their charge finish ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s Tower Of London as he did on the Knavesmire in May.

“He came through for home in the Gold Cup looking like he was going to get involved, but it looks like all the experts in the build up were right that there was a stamina doubt over two and a half miles,” said Joe Chambers, racing manager for Vauban’s owner Rich Ricci.

“Willie has been fairly vocal in wanting to get more runs into him before going to Australia again this year, so this will be the first of two or maybe even three runs in advance of heading to Melbourne later in the year.

“Where he goes in the next one or two who knows, but this is coming pretty soon enough after Ascot and the ground would have been quick enough for him there. Hopefully he will be able to get through it and it looks like himself and the Ballydoyle horse (Tower Of London) are the standouts on ratings.”

Dubai Gold Cup champion Tower Of London is one of three in the race for O’Brien, who won this with Emily Dickinson 12 months ago and has taken home the trophy a record eight times in total.

The four-year-old is joined by Gasper De Lemos and Grosvenor Square, but it is Tower Of London who carries Ballydoyle’s main hopes and has the services of number one jockey Ryan Moore.

Moore told Betfair: “This looks a good spot for Tower Of London to get back on track after a disappointing run in the Yorkshire Cup.

“Whatever the reason for that below-par effort, he has a very strong form chance here on his earlier Meydan win, a race in which he looked a Group One horse in waiting. Vauban is the obvious danger.”

Also holding claims is Dermot Weld’s Shamida, who brought up a hat-trick when successful over course and distance in the Irish St Leger Trial Stakes last September and now makes her seasonal return having last been seen competing in the Prix de Royallieu in France.

“She’s had a very good spring and is ready to start. I suppose we always had the second half of the year in mind for her, there wasn’t an awful lot for her in the first half of the year,” said Pat Downes, manager of owner the Aga Khan’s Irish studs.

“I’m sure whatever way she runs on Saturday, I’d say she’ll take a nice step forward from it, but she’s certainly ready to run a nice race and has been working well.

“We’re looking forward to seeing her out again.”

A total of 12 runners go to post, with Jessica Harrington’s Kinesiology looking to build on his neck second to Portland in the King George V Cup and Joseph O’Brien searching for his third win in the race with Raise You and Dancing Tango.