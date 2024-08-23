Vauban on Melbourne Cup trail again after Lonsdale win
Vauban repelled the late thrust of Al Nayyir to open his account for the season in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York.
The 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner has reverted to the Flat with notable success over the past couple of seasons, winning at Royal Ascot and at Group Three level last summer before disappointing as a hot favourite for the Melbourne Cup in November.
He returned this term with a runner-up finish to Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup in May and travelled like a possible winner of the Gold Cup in June before his stamina ebbed away in the latter stages.
The six-year-old again let down favourite backers in last month’s Curragh Cup, but bounced back to his best on the Knavesmire to tee himself up for a potential return to Australia later in the year.
After being settled in midfield for much of the two-mile contest, the Willie Mullins-trained chestnut was travelling better than anything racing inside the three final furlongs and soon quickened up smartly to grab the lead in the hands of William Buick.
With market principals Point Lonsdale and Gregory weakening out of contention after forcing the pace, 11-2 chance Vauban looked home for all money, but Al Nayyir finished with a real rattle on his first start for Tom Clover and was just a short head behind at the line.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 10-1 from 14-1 to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington at the second time of asking on November 5.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox