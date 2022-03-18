18 March 2022

Vauban storms to classy success in Triumph Hurdle

By NewsChain Sport
18 March 2022

There was a clean sweep for the Irish in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, with Vauban powering to victory at Cheltenham and leading home four of his compatriots in the Grade One that turned into a speed test.

Paul Townend was always well placed, hunting the relatively sedate pace set by Porticello and Fil Dor before being produced wide off the final bend.

The Willie Mullins-trained Vauban was still on the bridle as he eased a length clear approaching the last and while he made a hash of it, landing on all fours, he soon regained his momentum.

Townend always had plenty up his sleeve and the 6-4 favourite drew readily clear up the stands rail to score by two and a half lengths from Fil Dor, trained by Gordon Elliott, whose Pied Piper ran on a further neck back third.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russia’s Qatar World Cup hopes appear to be over after bid to delay suspension rejected

world news

Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens charged with four counts of indecent exposure

news

P&O Ferries services suspended for days amid expected protests following mass sackings of staff

news