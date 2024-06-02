Vega has winning Look in Prix du Jockey Club
Look De Vega maintained his flawless record to land the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club for Carlos and Yann Lerner.
One of the market leaders along with Aidan O’Brien’s Diego Velazquez, the colt came into the race with two comfortable prior victories under his belt.
He broke well from the stalls and settled in behind the front runners under Ronan Thomas, keeping his powder dry until the home straight when others began to falter.
Then he picked up the lead, surging clear in the final two furlongs to cross the line comfortably ahead of First Look.
Sosie took third with the Clive Cox-trained Ghostwriter in fourth, while David Menuisier’s Sunway and Diego Velazquez finished down the field.
