Velazquez and O’Brien could prove dream team at the Curragh

There will be plenty of American stardust on show at the Curragh on Saturday, when Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez links up with Aidan O’Brien to partner US-bred Bernard Shaw in the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden.

Velazquez, 52, finished fifth in his first ever ride in Ireland at Naas on Wednesday evening, but extended his stay to grace the Curragh this weekend – and as a result, two giants of the sport join forces with the Into Mischief colt, who cost $1.8million as a yearling.

It is the first horse by Into Mischief – whose progeny includes Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic – that O’Brien has sent to the track.

And fittingly, he makes his bow in the race the Ballydoyle handler unleashed a certain City Of Troy – son of American Triple Crown hero Justify – 12 months ago.

“He’s a nice colt and we’re expecting him to improve as the year goes on, so we’re just hoping that he runs a nice race,” explained O’Brien. “We’ve not had any by Into Mischief before, he’s the first one, but it’s great to have Johnny riding.”

There is a strong Ballydoyle presence in the race, with Ryan Moore aboard Rock Of Cashel, who is a Wootton Bassett colt out of a sister to Found, and Wayne Lordan partnering Trinity College – another bringing a high-class pedigree to the table.

“Ryan rides Rock Of Cashel, who is a half-brother to Snowfall, he’s a lovely horse by Wootton Bassett,” continued O’Brien.

“A bit like Bernard Shaw, he’ll improve as the season progresses and he’s just ready to start.

“Trinity College is a Dubawi horse with a lovely pedigree (dam Hermosa was a dual Guineas winner). He’s a big horse and he will improve a lot from the run, but he’s ready to start.

“There’s nothing in it that this was the race City Of Troy won, they are all similar types and the timing is just right for them to start – they are all nice, big horses.”

John Velazquez will ride at the Curragh this weekend (David Davies/PA) ( PA Archive )