Ventura tackles Tattersalls test for Wathnan team

Diego Ventura puts his unbeaten record on the line in Thursday’s Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

A cosy winner at Naas on debut when trained by Gavin Cromwell, he was soon snapped up by Wathnan Racing to join Hamad Al Jehani’s burgeoning operation in Newmarket.

The mount of James Doyle confirmed the promise of his initial win when triumphing on his first outing for Al Jehani at Ascot and now the talented son of Mehmas takes the leap into Group Three company.

“Diego’s on track for the Thursday, Hamad’s been very pleased with him,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser for the owners.

“I was impressed with him at Ascot because he missed the break, then he got squeezed at the start, then he ended up on the rail behind horses so James had to switch out.

“Everything went wrong and he still managed to get up, so I was delighted with that.”

Diego Ventura will be stepping up in trip to seven furlongs at Newmarket, with connections feeling his smooth way of going will help him stretch out over the extra distance.

We're going to step up and see how we go, it's a bit of a fact-finding mission for us

“I thought it was a really pleasing performance. He’s not necessarily bred for seven (furlongs) but his running style suggests he’s going to like this step up in trip,” continued Brown.

“We are slightly venturing into the unknown. His pedigree doesn’t scream seven furlongs, but his running style does and James certainly felt he’d be better over seven.

“We’re going to step up and see how we go, it’s a bit of a fact-finding mission for us.”

The pre-race betting is dominated by the powerhouse operations of Coolmore and Godolphin, who will be represented by Monumental and Symbol Of Honour respectively.

The former is trained by Aidan O’Brien and was last seen pushing Bay City Roller close in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, while Symbol Of Honour was also seen in action on Town Moor when second in the Flying Scotsman Stakes.

Symbol Of Honour’s trainer Charlie Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were pleased with Symbol Of Honour at Doncaster, when he was stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time and lining up on the back of a little break. He has come on for the run and should be very competitive again.”

A place behind Symbol Of Honour in South Yorkshire was Hugo Palmer’s The Waco Kid, who also performed with credit in the Acomb Stakes at York previously and is now given another chance to make his mark at this level.

Palmer said: “He’s going to have to encounter different ground this time I would expect, but it was on the slow side at Doncaster and he has a knee action and most Mehams’ do handle a bit of cut in the ground, so I hope he can go there and run a good race.

“I think it’s a hallmark of the stallion that they try very hard and we keep our fingers crossed.”

Karl Burke’s Assertively and Stuart Williams’ Balzarini also head to post with the field completed by Huscal, who will now bid for a hat-trick having thrived in lesser company for Charlie Hills of late.