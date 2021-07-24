Venturous pounces for surprise win in York’s Dash

Venturous battled on gamely to spring a 33-1 surprise in the Sky Bet Dash Handicap at York

David Barron’s eight-year-old got the better of Music Society to land the £25,000 first prize by a short head, with long-time leader Blind Beggar third.

Venturous was slowly away, but jockey Connor Beasley did not panic and was able to track his way through the field and challenge Music Society in the closing stages.

The winning jockey said: “He’s got stacks of ability – it’s just he’s a monkey in the stalls and likes to get up on his back legs.

“Luckily enough, he went in last – but he was down on all fours when the gates opened.

“He travelled all over them, and it was a case of following the right ones through. I knew the eventual second horse was a big finisher, so I latched on to that one. He took me where I wanted to.

“It was a ding-dong battle from the furlong pole, but he’s very game and determined.

“I had to play a waiting game and play my cards at the right stage. He’s shown there he has bags of ability, and he’s a solid yardstick.”

Tom Scudamore showed he is as effective on the Flat as he is over obstacles with a power-packed ride on Soul Seeker (11-2) to win the Sky Bet ‘Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe Handicap for a second time.

Scudamore looked at home as he steered the four-year-old to a neck victory over Son And Sannie in a driving finish.

Successful in this race in 2017, Scudamore continued his lucrative association with trainer David O’Meara and the horse’s co-owners Rasio Cymru – having scored on Stonific for the team in the Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen a week ago.

Scudamore said: “I was joking with my valet that I’m making this race my own. It’s great it’s worked out again. It’s great for the owners and for David after last week. With 30,000 people here, it’s good.

“I love riding winners. It’s great to come to a track like this and meet the Flat boys as well.”

O’Meara said: “It was grand and it’s the fourth win for this horse this year. He had sound form in Ireland and looked like he wanted six furlongs.

“Now he is a five-furlong horse on fast ground. We learn about these horses as we go along.”