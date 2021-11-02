Verry Elleegant claims Melbourne Cup glory
Verry Elleegant proved too strong for hot favourite Incentivise as she landed the Lexus Melbourne Cup in the hands of jockey James McDonald.
Trained by Chris Waller, the six-year-old mare improved on last year’s seventh place to come home a cosy winner in the two-mile contest.
Andrew Balding’s British runner Spanish Mission ran an admirable race to finish third in the Flemington feature.
