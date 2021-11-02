02 November 2021

Verry Elleegant claims Melbourne Cup glory

By NewsChain Sport
02 November 2021

Verry Elleegant proved too strong for hot favourite Incentivise as she landed the Lexus Melbourne Cup in the hands of jockey James McDonald.

Trained by Chris Waller, the six-year-old mare improved on last year’s seventh place to come home a cosy winner in the two-mile contest.

Andrew Balding’s British runner Spanish Mission ran an admirable race to finish third in the Flemington feature.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

The Green Queen: Monarch sends heartfelt and deeply personal message to world leaders at Cop26

world news

Prince Charles calls on businesses to use their trillions to save the planet (as he nearly falls on way to the stage)

world news

Greta Thunberg says nothing will change as a result of Cop26

news