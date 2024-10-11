Verse Of Love makes deep impression on Newmarket bow

Verse Of Love made a striking impression on her debut when running out a most impressive winner of the Godolphin Under Starters Orders Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket.

Charlie Appleby’s youngster had clearly been working well at home as she was sent off the 2-1 favourite among a field of 15, but even her connections might have raised an eyebrow at this performance.

The field split into two groups with Ryan Moore leading on the near side on Head To Head while the winner’s stablemate Wild Angel, who had the benefit of two previous runs, was prominent on the far side.

William Buick was content to follow his stable companion until going into the dip when Verse Of Love – a daughter of Siyouni – effortlessly moved upsides before powering clear.

Without Buick having to work too hard the winning distance was five lengths giving Godolphin a one-two, with Luna Girl back in third.

The winner was introduced into next year’s 1000 Guineas betting at 16-1 by Paddy Power.

Appleby said: “Full credit to everyone, she’s a scopey filly who we have given time and she has sort of just been on the back burner.

“It has only been the last few weeks really we’ve begun to bring her through the ranks and every time she has a done a bit of work she’s pleased us, so we stepped her up a groove.

“We came here confident that barring experience she is a filly who should have a nice future. It was handy we had our other filly beside her in stall two and she kept her company. She knew her job, but you often find those good horses do that.

“It’s nice to go into the winter with the experience she has had there and as William said, she deserves to have the winter now and we’ll stick her in a (Classic) trial in the spring and see where we are. I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t be going down the route of a trial.”