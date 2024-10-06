Vertical Blue stuns stablemate Zarigana in Marcel Boussac

Francis-Henri Graffard trained the first two home as Vertical Blue caused an 100-1 upset in flooring hot favourite Zarigana in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp.

All the talk pre-race surrounded the Aga Khan-owned market leader – who is a granddaughter of the great Zarkava – and after travelling in mid-division it looked as though she would only have to peg back Aidan O’Brien’s enterprisingly-ridden Exactly to prevail.

Her stablemate Vertical Blue went with her, however, and the judge had to be called to announce the outsider as the winner with Zarigana narrowly behind and Exactly in third.

Graffard said: “It’s unbelievable, they are both amazing fillies. My other filly is really a champion, she quickened strongly but the other one has experience and I knew on a big, galloping track she would be competitive.

“It’s not much (between them), but I am happy.

“I knew going into this race that I had two very good fillies and that both were in good form.

“In the race I could see how it was developing was very different, I had Vertical Blue who was progressing on the inside and I knew because of the open stretch she would be in a good position to challenge.”

Francis Teboul, owner of Vertical Blue under the Gemini Stud and Argella Racing banner, added: “I think our emotions were more on display than I could describe.

“We hesitated over running her in the Arqana series or in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

“We knew she was a quality filly and that she could run to a place because Francis-Henri told us that she was in great form, he’s a fantastic trainer who doesn’t get things wrong very often.

“We just thought we had nothing to lose but we never thought we would beat the champion in the race!”