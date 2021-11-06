Vesela springs surprise in Doncaster’s Gillies Fillies’ Stakes

Ralph Beckett’s Vesela sprang a surprise to take Listed honours at Doncaster in the British EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes.

The Juddmonte three-year-old was the winner of a maiden on the same track as a juvenile, and has since stepped up to black-type class with creditable efforts in this season’s Abingdon, Lyric and Upavon Stakes.

She was only eighth in the Galtres at York last time, but bounced back on Town Moor to prevail by three-quarters of a length at 22-1 – from the staying-on Something Enticing.

Beckett said: “I got it wrong with her really – she got rolled over in the Lyric at York and she ran well in the Upavon at Salisbury.

“We ran her back quickly in the Galtres – which was a mistake. I shouldn’t have done it, but leaving her alone and running her here was a good idea as it turns out.”

Winning jockey Rob Hornby added: “I was just trying to keep her in a rhythm throughout – it was very hard work (on soft ground) out there.

“Not many horses were going to make up a lot of ground. But I was in front too soon – she did well to keep battling all the way to the line, because it was a lonely enough place for her and she stuck at it well.”

The Virgin Bet Handicap went to a second successive 22-1 shot – and another bouncing back from a below-par run, William Haggas’ Boosala.

The four-year-old was 11th of 12 in the Bengough Stakes at Ascot last time, but returned to form as the middle leg of trebles for jockey Tom Marquand and Haggas.

Boosala raced in mid-division and took the lead a furlong from home, before crossing the line a length and a quarter ahead of Young Fire.

“He was against some former Group One horses, but he’s really bounced out of Ascot well,” said Marquand.

“William had him good and ready, and just told me to ride him with patience and stay relaxed so I got him to enjoy it.

“I tried to leave it as late as I could to produce him – you really notice the wind when you’re in behind them and you come out into it. It does hit you.

“It was a really nice performance and it’s nice to have him back on track, because he promised plenty early on.”

Haggas added: “He’s had a few issues and he was too fresh at Ascot – the ground was very soft, and he ran himself into the ground.

“He’s always been a nice horse. He’s had a few issues, but he’s over them now.

“Our enthusiasm for him fell by the wayside after Asco,t but he’s done well today.”

Mick Channon’s Wonderful World was a winning 5-2 favourite in the opening Virgin Bet Nursery Handicap, by a length and a quarter under Marquand – who completed his treble on Haggas’ odds-on chance Hebrides in division two of the Virgin Bet Cock O’The North EBF Maiden Stakes.

Division one of the same race also went to Haggas – with Shadwell debutante Kidwah, at 4-1 under Jim Crowley.