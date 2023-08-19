Vespertilio sheds maiden tag with stylish Debutante success

Willie McCreery’s Vespertilio ran out a smooth winner of the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.

Having shown a good level of form in her two races to date having been third at Fairyhouse on her debut before chasing home the smart Ylang Ylang in a Group Three last time out, she was sent off a 4-1 to shed her maiden tag in Group Two company.

She was ridden extremely confidently by Billy Lee, who dropped her out last of the eight runners, as Gavin Cromwell’s Royal Ascot winner Snellen helped force the pace, along with Betula.

Briefly Aidan O’Brien’s Pearls And Rubies looked a big threat, but all of a sudden on the outside Lee was sat there motionless.

The response was immediate as Vespertilio streaked away, with the Ger Lyons-trained Sakti keeping on for second, a length and three-quarters away.

“That was lovely. She ran a lovely race the last day,” said McCreery.

“Billy apologised for sitting back last, he didn’t want to sit that far back but he said she just got squeezed early and got lit up for a few strides so he just wanted to settle her.

“He did that first and she just happened to be back last. They were going a good gallop along and he was happy with her the whole way. She took him into the race beautifully and quickened up lovely.

“She gets a free entry now for the Moyglare and we’ll stick her in that now, I’m always trying to save a few quid!

“We’ll stay local, she actually qualified for a race in France today because she was bought in Arqana but I really wanted to come here instead of travelling at this time of year.

“She’s lovely, gorgeous, and she has tactical speed as well.”