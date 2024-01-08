08 January 2024

Veterans’ Chase rescheduled for Warwick on Saturday

By NewsChain Sport
08 January 2024

The British Horseracing Authority has announced the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase will be rescheduled for Warwick on Saturday.

The valuable handicap was originally lost to the weather following the abandonment of Sandown last weekend.

All existing entries will be cancelled, with new entries to be made by midday on Tuesday. Final declarations will be made with the rest of the card on Thursday. The weights of the race will be republished following the new entries.

The BHA said it was grateful to the Jockey Club for agreeing to host the rescheduled race, to the Horserace Betting Levy Board for their prize-money contribution and to Unibet for its sponsorship of the race, as well as continued support of veterans’ races.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Duke of York, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson appear on sext tapes, Epstein victim claims

world news

Germany and Bayern Munich great Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

football

The Post Office scandal: What is it and has anyone been held accountable?

news