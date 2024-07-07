07 July 2024

Vetiver bounces back in Chelsmford feature

By NewsChain Sport
07 July 2024

Vetiver looks bound for the Qatar Goodwood Festival after claiming a second Listed-class victory in the bet365 Queen Charlotte Fillies’ Stakes at Chelmsford.

The seven-furlong contest has been won by smart performers such as Highfield Princess and Billesdon Brook in the past and Andrew Balding’s four-year-old joined the roll of honour in fine style, posting a quick time in the process.

Making her all-weather debut, the daughter of Twilight Son forged ahead at the furlong pole and was always then doing enough to fend off the late charge of Cloud Cover by a neck.

Vetiver was also a winner at Listed level at Carlisle around this time last year and jockey David Probert hopes there is more to come from the 12-1 scorer this summer.

He told Racing TV: “She’s a dual Listed winner and came here off the back of a run at Lingfield where she had a bit of a bad draw and she was out in plenty of daylight throughout.

“Nice draw today, she’s worked on a similar kind of surface at home and she seems to go well on it and I got a nice tow round. It was a relatively even gallop and she was able to relax.

“The track’s held quite a lot of water and with these all-weather tracks it tightens up due to the water, so that’s probably the reason for it (the fast time).

“But it was a strongly-run affair and she’s not a bad filly – she wears a hood, she’s a little bit keen in her races, but she relaxed well today.

Vetiver was a winner at Chelmsford (Steve Patson/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Hunt ‘rules out Tory leadership bid’

news

Huge amount of work to do, Starmer tells ministers at first Cabinet meeting

news

Starmer sweeps to power as Truss is biggest scalp in Tory bloodbath

news