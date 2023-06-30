Via Sistina ‘ready to rock and roll’ in Pretty Polly

George Boughey is optimistic Via Sistina can make a successful raid on Irish soil in the Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The Classic-winning trainer has not yet saddled a winner in Ireland and to break his duck in a Group One would be quite a way to do it.

Boughey nominated this 10-furlong contest as a likely target following her hugely impressive display in a soft-ground Dahlia Stakes on the Rowley Mile in early May – and the Newmarket handler’s confidence will grow with every drop of rain that falls ahead of Saturday’s feature.

Boughey said: “She goes there in very good form, the rain overnight will help and any more will certainly help her chance again.

“I’ve never seen her look so well and she’s been training super, so it’s all systems go as long we get a little bit more rain.

“She’s gone very good since she won at Newmarket. It’s been a dry spring and a dry early summer, but she’ll be busy whenever she gets her preferred ground and it looks like she might get it this weekend.

“She’s travelled over good and she’s ready to rock and roll. It’s been the plan for a while and we look forward to taking them on.”

Joseph O’Brien has saddled two of the last four winners of the Pretty Polly in Iridessa (2019) and Thundering Nights (2021) and is this year doubly represented.

The clear first string is Above The Curve, who was last seen landing a Group Two in France, while Goldana steps up in trip after finishing fourth in the in the Lanwades Stud Stakes last month.

“We are looking forward to running them. They are both in good shape,” said O’Brien.

“Above The Curve won nicely in France last time and this race will suit her well.

“Goldana shaped the last day as though she will enjoy the extra couple of furlongs. Any rain that falls will be a help to her. She stayed on well last time.”

Aidan O’Brien sends Never Ending Story back into battle just under a fortnight after finishing second to the brilliant Blue Rose Cen in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

“Never Ending Story ran really well in France, that was her first time over a mile and a quarter,” said O’Brien.

“She came out of that race very well so that is why we are going back early with her. Hopefully she will run well.”

Paddy Twomey’s Rosscarbery bids to follow up victory in the Munster Oaks at Cork, with Insinuendo (Willie McCreery), Stay Alert (Hughie Morrison), Comhra (Jim Bolger) and Trevaunance (Jessica Harrington) completing the line-up.