Via Sistina sights set on Group One double in Falmouth

George Boughey will target the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket with Via Sistina following her Group One breakthrough at the Curragh on Saturday.

Stepping up to the highest level for the first time following a brilliant display in the Dahlia Stakes in May, Via Sistina ran out an authoritative winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes to provide her trainer with a first ever success on Irish soil in the hands of Jamie Spencer.

Boughey feels his stable star deserves even more praise given the underfoot conditions were not as testing as connections had hoped.

“She was very good and confirmed what we hoped,” said Boughey.

“When the rain didn’t come it was in the balance whether she was going to start and huge credit to the owner Steve Hillen for making the call and wanting to run, because she will be better on slower ground.

“She’s come out of the race in great shape and I couldn’t be happier with her really. She showed a real turn of foot on ground that was possibly too fast for her.

“I’m delighted for Steve and Becky. Steve bought her and has nurtured her all the way along. Joe Tuite (former trainer) had a massive part to play and I’ve just been the lucky recipient that’s got her when she’s coming to her peak.

“To go over there and beat them in one of their top fillies-only Group One races was a huge thrill.”

While the ground will remain a key a factor in future plans for his stable star, Boughey views the Falmouth on July 14 as a logical next port of call.

He added: “I haven’t trained a horse who is quite so trip-versatile of any quality really. I wouldn’t mind bringing her back to a mile, but Jamie said she stays well and you could almost go up in trip.

“The options are very open for her, but we are going to work towards the Falmouth – that’s the plan at the moment – because it can come up soft the week of the July meeting.

“It’s drying ground in Newmarket at the moment, but we’re going to work with that in mind. If we were to get rain and she was in good form, we’d love to turn up for Newmarket.

“We’ll just continue to do what’s right for her really. If there’s any firm in the description she certainly won’t be running, but at least we know she’s a Group One winner on good ground now.”