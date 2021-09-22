Victory Chimes is music to Beckett’s ears at Goodwood
Victory Chime charged home to notch his second victory at Goodwood in the Best Of British Events Foundation Stakes.
Three and a half years on from breaking his duck on the Sussex Downs, Ralph Beckett much-improved gelding returned to bid for Listed honours and his 11th career success overall under Hector Crouch.
With King Vega ensuring the gallop was strong, 12-1 chance victory Chime came under pressure from an early stage, but the picture changed quickly inside the final two furlongs.
As the pacesetters began to falter, Beckett’s charge finished with a flourish and passed the post with three-quarters of a length in hand over 33-1 shot and fellow closer Tyson Fury.
West End Charmer and Perotto were not far behind in third and fourth respectively.
Beckett said: “Turning tracks suit him really well, we’ve largely stuck to that and it’s a policy that’s served him well.
“He’s a great character who has been a terrific servant to his owner. He’s been a joy to train and I think he gives his owner a huge amount of pleasure.
“I’m almost astonished at what he’s achieved. He’s a real blue collar horse.”
On future plans, the trainer added: “I’m kind of running out of options as I’m not sure Newmarket is his track, which doesn’t really help.
“He has only run at Newmarket the once, so I shouldn’t put a line through it, but the form book says he’s better on turning tracks.
“He might go travelling. There’s a few options abroad on the run up to Christmas, so we’ll find something.”