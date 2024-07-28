Vincent Ho relishing chance for first taste of Goodwood action

Vincent Ho will finally get to scratch a long-held itch when he forms part of Charlie Johnston’s team of jockeys at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The Hong Kong jockey is best known for his association with superstar Golden Sixty, but has always wanted to experience riding the undulations of the famous Sussex Downs.

He was due to be at Goodwood’s showcase summer meeting 12 months ago, only to miss out after sustaining a fractured T5 vertebrae and concussion in a fall in Japan shortly before his planned departure for the UK.

The 34-year-old – who was part of the Shergar Cup-winning Rest of the World team at Ascot in 2019 – will now get his taste of the action having been handed three mounts for the opening day of the meeting, while he hopes to pick up even more as the week goes on.

He said: “Goodwood has been on the plan for quite a while and it will be great to ride there.

“I’ve watched races from Goodwood every year in Hong Kong and to finally to be able to ride there is amazing.

“I’m lucky enough to have a few rides thanks to some support from Mr Johnston – they always do well there. I’ll be there the whole festival no matter if I have a ride that day or not to enjoy it.”

Although this is the first time Ho will experience Goodwood, he is no stranger to British racecourses having partnered seven winners in two previous stints in the UK in 2018 and 2019.

He registered his first winner of his latest visit at Pontefract, while his UK tour has also seen a man more accustomed to driving home winners at Sha Tin and Happy Valley riding at Musselburgh, Leicester, Doncaster and Sandown.

Ho has relished the chance to test his ability at some of the different tracks on the British circuit and is hoping to tick off a few more before he heads back to the Far East midway through August.

He added: “I’ve been riding a few different tracks and having fun and a few places I haven’t been before. I’m enjoying it so far.

“I find them even more fun to ride than places like Sha Tin because the track there is quite normal, but in the UK everything is so varied, it’s up and down, left and right, long straight, short straight and more variable. It’s different and tests horses much more.

“For me, it’s good and I enjoy it as I normally race on two racetracks all year round (in Hong Kong) while over here (in the UK) there is a few different ones.

“Ill be here until August 17 and then I will head to Japan. I always feel so welcome when I come here and people are so kind and it makes it easier for me.”