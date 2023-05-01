Visualisation makes all to claim Mooresbridge success

Joseph O’Brien’s Visualisation made all under Declan McDonogh to win the Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes as Luxembourg was unable to land a blow on his seasonal reappearance.

The one-time Derby favourite and dual Group One winner was sent off 10-11 favourite to make a winning return and looked to have every chance when Wayne Lordon asked his mount for an effort two furlongs from home.

However, he failed to pick up with any real enthusiasm leaving Visualisation to steal the show at 12-1, and go one better than his second in the Alleged Stakes last month.

On that occasion his from-the-front tactics saw him reeled in by Point Lonsdale late on, but the five-year-old refused to be passed on this occasion, holding on gamely from last year’s winner Layfayette to score by one and a half lengths. Piz Badile was third.

“Declan gave him a great ride. The horse loves soft, tacky, ground,” said O’Brien.

“He was third in this last year on goodish ground. He missed most of last season after a hold-up but he’s come back in real good shape this season. He’s a mud lover.

“Declan said that he felt he moved a bit early on him the last day and he was going to move a bit later today. He said his kick lasted him until 100 yards from the line last time and that he was going to wait an extra 100 yards today. He got him to the line today.

“I have to say it was all up to Declan and he gave him fantastic ride.

“He’s been a good horse for a while and that ground is his thing. Wherever he goes the ground will have to have soft in the description.”

Luxembourg was slightly hampered a furlong out but stayed on one-paced for fifth.

His trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “It was his first run of the year and he was a bit rusty.

“The plan was to come here, then come back for the Tattersalls Gold Cup and that is still what we are going to do.

“He ran a lovely race, he’ll come on plenty for it and being a four-year-old colt first time out, there’s always going to be a lot of improvement.

“The plan was here, the Tattersalls, Royal Ascot over a mile and a quarter (Prince of Wales’s Stakes) and then step him up to a mile and a half possibly for the King George. The first run is over and hopefully he comes back fine after this.”