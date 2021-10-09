Volatile Analyst bags Coral Sprint Trophy

Volatile Analyst won York’s Coral Sprint Trophy (PA)
By NewsChain Sport
16:26pm, Sat 09 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Volatile Analyst won York’s Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap for Scotland after final-furlong drama on the Knavesmire.

Keith Dalgleish’s gelding started at 11-1 and was returning to the scene of his last triumph, a seven-furlong handicap success in May.

Ridden by Callum Rodriguez, the four-year-old ran prominently and was clear of his rivals approaching the last furlong but began to hang towards the rail and briefly blocked the path taken by Ado McGuinness’ 11-2 favourite Laugh A Minute.

He loves soft ground, and it's nice that he's got a big pot here today

Dalgleish’s runner crossed the line half a length ahead of Laugh A Minute but was subject to a stewards’ enquiry for possible interference.

It was announced, however, that the placings remained unchanged, and Rodriguez said: “He’s obviously a very talented horse.

“He loves soft ground, and it’s nice that he’s got a big pot here today.

“He’s deserved that. He stays seven (furlongs) as well, but he’s clearly got enough speed to come back to the six today.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

PA