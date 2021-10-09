Volatile Analyst bags Coral Sprint Trophy
Volatile Analyst won York’s Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap for Scotland after final-furlong drama on the Knavesmire.
Keith Dalgleish’s gelding started at 11-1 and was returning to the scene of his last triumph, a seven-furlong handicap success in May.
Ridden by Callum Rodriguez, the four-year-old ran prominently and was clear of his rivals approaching the last furlong but began to hang towards the rail and briefly blocked the path taken by Ado McGuinness’ 11-2 favourite Laugh A Minute.
Dalgleish’s runner crossed the line half a length ahead of Laugh A Minute but was subject to a stewards’ enquiry for possible interference.
It was announced, however, that the placings remained unchanged, and Rodriguez said: “He’s obviously a very talented horse.
“He loves soft ground, and it’s nice that he’s got a big pot here today.
“He’s deserved that. He stays seven (furlongs) as well, but he’s clearly got enough speed to come back to the six today.”