Volatile Analyst edges Cammidge Trophy thriller

Volatile Analyst got the better of Diligent Harry close home to take Listed honours in the SBK Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.

Diligent Harry looked like landing the spoils when he hit the front over a furlong out under Adam Kirby after Justanotherbottle had set the pace – but Callum Rodriguez on Volatile Analyst had other ideas.

The 12-1 shot, trained by Keith Dalgleish, knuckled down for a fight in the final half-furlong and got the verdict by a head from the 7-4 favourite.

Mondammej was two and a quarter lengths back in third place, with Garrus a nose away in fourth.

Rodriguez said: “It’s nice he’s done it at this level because we’ve always held him in high regard. Hopefully he can have a good year now.

“He’s a bit of a fiery character. He wants to get on with it and gets a bit warm, but it certainly doesn’t slow him down.

“I was always pretty confident through the race. He got into a lovely rhythm and I know he stays the extra furlong as well. The further he went through the race the better he was going. I always felt I was getting on top.

“He’s really coming to himself after last year and what he’s done here. If he can keep on going like that there just might be a big one in him.”