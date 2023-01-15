Wadham sets out Doncaster date for Martello Sky

Popular grey Martello Sky will head to Doncaster after trainer Lucy Wadham opted not to run her stable star in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old has been ultra-consistent for the Newmarket yard, winning six of her 12 starts over hurdles and finishing runner-up in three others.

Those placed efforts have all been in her three runs this term and her latest effort saw her 13 lengths behind the impressive Love Envoi in a Listed race at Sandown last week.

Though beaten less than 10 lengths by Marie’s Rock when seventh in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival last season, Wadham has ruled out running Martello Sky in the March 14 renewal.

Connections of the Martaline mare will instead target the Sky Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday week.

“We felt that the Mares’ Hurdle looked like being far too hot for us,” admitted Wadham. “We didn’t want to waste a bullet. We wanted to win rather than dib.

“We are going to look at the Doncaster race at the end of the month, a Grade Two.”

Martello Sky also won two of her four bumper starts and was was runner-up in another, though her string of seconds this term has seen her drop each time in the handicap, which opens up options.

“It is frustrating,” added Wadham. “She is a lovely horse to have in the yard and she loves her racing. She keeps being second and is rated 139 now. She started the season on 142 and has dropped 1lb after every run, so it is quite nice when you are getting black type at the same time.

“Her day will come, if she keeps running like she is. We are not quite at Grade One level, but we might be Grade Two level.

“So, we will look at Doncaster and we might just drop her into a handicap at some point.

“We could look at a Cheltenham handicap, but probably won’t. We’ll look at Doncaster and then go from there, and she is pretty versatile on ground, so that is very helpful.”