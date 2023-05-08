Waipiro could try again to book Derby ticket at Lingfield

Waipiro is a possible for the Lingfield Derby Trial after his Newmarket bid was scuppered on the way to the start.

The Ed Walker-trained Australia colt, who is a half-brother to Hong Kong hero Waikuku, was set to be an intriguing runner at Headquarters after a taking seasonal debut over course and distance late last month.

The Listed Newmarket Stakes was an intended stepping stone to the Betfred Derby – but Waipiro was unable to compete as rival runner Forca Timao kicked out on the way to the start and struck the arm of jockey Tom Marquand.

Marquand sustained a wound that required stitches and he was forced to step down, causing the withdrawal of Waipiro.

Marquand is healing having escaped any broken bones and Walker reports the horse to be none the worse as the blow did not reach him.

Lingfield will now be an alterative outing, though his trainer is conscious of ground conditions and will monitor the going throughout the week.

“He’s absolutely fine, unfortunately for Tom he took the blow,” he said.

“It’s obviously a real pain for us because Lingfield looks like it’s going to be on soft ground now and that (Newmarket) was the right spot for him.

“It’s frustrating, but he’s well and he’s being trained for Lingfield at the moment.

“I’d run him on good to soft but I wouldn’t run him on soft, so it’ll be dependent on which way things go this week.”

Waipiro is one of 14 contenders for the near 12-furlong contest, with Charlie Appleby’s Military Order the headline act following his effortless return in a Newbury novice event last month.

He is a general 6-1 shot for Epsom and could be joined by Listed-winning stablemate Noble Dynasty, although he holds an alternative entry in Thursday’s Dee Stakes at Chester.

Gooloogong, a 33-1 chance for the premier Classic, and Bertinelli could represent Aidan O’Brien.

Newmarket Stakes second Circle Of Fire could make a swift return, while Laafi, Artistic Star and Ndaawi also feature.

Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking made a splash on her only juvenile start and is generally available at 14-1 for Epsom ahead of her possible return in the Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes.

A Juddmonte-owned daughter of Camelot out of Group One winner Emulous, Bluestocking beat the colts in style on her debut in a Salisbury novice heat in September.

Karl Burke’s Fillies’ Mile third Bright Diamond is among the 14 entries along with Sunset Point and Eternal Hope for the Appleby team and O’Brien’s pair of Be Happy and Lambada.

Joseph O’Brien has a strong potential team for the Group Three Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes with Agartha, American Kestrel and Honey Girl mounting a three-strong challenge.

Previous Group-race winners Sacred and Sandrine also feature, for William Haggas and Andrew Balding respectively.

White Moonlight, Just Beautiful, Secret Angel and Juliet Sierra are other names to note.