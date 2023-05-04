Waipiro seeking to book Derby ticket with Newmarket victory

Ed Walker’s Waipiro will look to secure his Derby place on Friday, as he returns to the Rowley Mile for the Newmarket Stakes.

The three-year-old has an eyecatching pedigree as he is by Australia and out of London Plane, the same dam who produced the Hong Kong superstar Waikuku – three times a Group One winner at Sha Tin.

Waipiro, who runs in the same silks, made his debut in a Kempton novice in December and finished sixth of 13 runners from a wide draw.

He demonstrated considerable progression in his seasonal comeback at the Craven meeting a fortnight ago, cruising to an impressive win the bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes.

Winning by three and a half lengths over 10 furlongs from Karl Burke’s Liberty Lane, the bay now returns to the same track for a course and distance repeat at Listed level.

“He came out of his win at the Craven meeting very well. I would have loved another week or so before going into a race like this in an ideal world, but there’s no reason not to run as he’s put the weight back on and he’s fresh and well,” Walker said.

“The reason for going here was that he handles the track and the trip won’t be an issue. We want to find out sooner or later if he is a horse who could be lining up at Epsom, so really he needs to be winning this in order to do so.

“I worry that Chester and Lingfield could be quite soft ground, but I think the ground will be perfect for him tomorrow. He’s not in the Dante so via a process of elimination we’ve ended up here, but it does seem like the right move given how well he won last time.

“It was very impressive, if you were trying to take the gloss off it you could say that the first two home sat first and second the whole way and nothing else had a chance to get into it. It wasn’t the most truly run of races, but he couldn’t have done it any better. I know Karl Burke thinks a lot of his horse, who was carrying a penalty.”

Waipiro holds an entry for the premier Classic and so this race represents a crucial test of his ability, one he must pass if he is to head to Epsom in June.

“I think it was, all in all, a good performance. He’s got to take another step forwards, he took a big step forwards from his debut and he’s got to take another tomorrow,” Walker said.

“We think he’s nice and we left him in the Derby for a reason, so let’s hope he can justify that decision.”

The King and Queen Consort have a runner in Sir Michael Stoute’s Circle Of Fire, an impressive three-and-a-quarter-length victor in a Salisbury novice at the back end of last season.

John Warren, racing manager to the royals, said of the homebred Almanzor colt: “Circle Of Fire has been pleasing Sir Michael in his work and Ryan (Moore) has been complimentary having sat on him a few times.

“This is his first test in stakes company so it is going to be very interesting to see what level he is up to.”

Ralph Beckett’s Salt Bay heads the market, and was a winner on debut at Haydock in September and then a Group One third when contesting the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud the following month.

He will be joined by the Godolphin duo of Castle Way and Victory Dance – both trained by Charlie Appleby.

Castle Way was triumphant last time out in a nursery handicap, whereas Victory Dance is a Listed winner who signed off last season with a third-placed effort behind Nostrum in the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes.

“Castle Way brings good course experience, having ended his campaign with a nice win on the Rowley Mile, and goes into the race in good order,” Appleby said via the Godolpin website.

“The trip is not a concern at all and we will potentially be stepping up further in distance after this.

“Victory Dance showed a high level of form as a two-year-old. This is a big step up from seven to 10 furlongs but it is something that we feel he will appreciate based on his work at home. He could be an interesting horse over this distance.”

James Ferguson is represented by Farhh colt Like A Tiger and Andrew Balding’s Relentless Voyager and Richard Hannon’s Forca Timao complete the field.