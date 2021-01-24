Waiting Patiently ruled out of Champion Chase reckoning

Ruth Jefferson has scratched Waiting Patiently from the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase following his defeat at Ascot on Saturday.

It was obvious to the North Yorkshire trainer that two miles is too short a trip for the 10-year-old as he stayed on well to take third place behind First Flow in the Clarence House Chase.

Waiting Patiently had finished second in the King George VI Chase over three miles on his previous start and he will now be campaigned over longer distances.

He still holds entries in the Ryanair Chase over an extended two and a half miles and the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup over three and a quarter miles at the Cheltenham Festival.

Jefferson will look at those two races as well as at Aintree in April, with a decision to be made nearer the time.

“After yesterday it seems a bit obvious we’re not going to run him over two miles again, so we’ve taken him out of the Champion Chase before I forgot to scratch him. I took him out so I wouldn’t accidentally leave him in the race in three weeks’ time,” she said.

“We’ll play things by ear. We’ll keep an eye on him for the next two or three weeks.

“He’ll either go to Cheltenham or Aintree, all being well. We’ll look further ahead now. He’s had two runs in a month. That will do for now.”