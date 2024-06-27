Waleefy in the winner’s circle, just like illustrious big brothers

Waleefy may have found his niche as a sprinter, as the half-brother to both Baaeed and Hukum opened his account in the Aston Martin Handicap at Newmarket.

Given his illustrious relations thrived over a mile and upwards, it could be somewhat a surprise that the son of Night Of Thunder flourished over the six-furlong distance.

However, the way the William Haggas-trained 9-4 favourite quickened off a slow pace on the lightning fast ground on the July course suggests there will be no rush to head back up in trip.

“He’s a bonny little horse, obviously he is not the class of his recent brothers, but he’s a late May foal and he was always going to improve,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell.

“He was tiny as a yearling and has grown to a good size now and he’s very consistent.

“It was a bit of a gamble bringing him back to six and we weren’t certain, but he always did look a sprinter and now he’s got a bit more length to him. William and I had a chat and said we’ll give it a go and see and interestingly Jim (Crowley, jockey) said they went very slow and then sprinted.

“It didn’t go to plan and that’s why Jim went early and possibly the ground was quick enough for him, he didn’t look overly comfortable on it when I watched the replay there.

“He could have found his distance. He stays seven furlongs, but it’s good to see he had the speed to do that over six.”

There was a double for the Haggas operation when Tareefa (1-3 favourite) built on a debut fourth at Haydock to take the My Pension Expert Fillies’ Novice Stakes, while there was an impressive display from Eve Johnson Houghton’s Billboard Star in the opening Black Type Accountancy British EBF “Confined” Restricted Novice Stakes.

A half-brother to the stable’s Royal Ascot winner Chipotle, he was far from disgraced in his Goodwood debut and could be set for bigger things having obliged favourite-backers at odds of 13-8.

“He ran a lovely race at Goodwood when he was only just ready for his first run, but he has taken a step forward and I would have been disappointed with much less,” said winning rider Charlie Bishop.

“I felt them coming to me three furlongs out and I thought he had enough class to beat them so I got on with it hands and heels and he wandered around a little bit.

“He’s still got some learning to do and I haven’t looked under the bonnet too much there, it was more a case of getting his job done today and hopefully there is something more flashy down the line for him. He wouldn’t be the first of Eve’s to come out of a restricted novice and do something more.”

There was a treble for Kieran Shoemark at Salisbury on Wednesday and he wasted little time adding to his tally with a fine front-running ride aboard Campaign Medal (9-2) in the TrustATrader Handicap.

After a frustrating start to the season, the winners are slowly beginning to come for the Clarehaven number one as he guided home another John and Thady Gosden-trained winner.

“He was pricking his ears and was possibly a little bit green in front, but once I got that rail turning in I was able to use that as a steering aid and he was very game,” said Shoemark.

“In a short space of time the horses are thriving, they are on fire and it was only going to be a matter of time. Ascot was quiet, but I’m glad I didn’t have to sit on the bench too long after.”

Two of Darkness’ (15-2) three career victories have come on the July course as David O’Meara’s six-year-old reaffirmed his love for Newmarket in the Boodles handicap.

Meanwhile, while George Boughey’s Composite (9-2) went one better than his recent Windsor second to claim the Air Charter Services Handicap.

The four-year-old, who began life in bumpers, is owned by Ed Babington and Phil Cunningham and could now have a date at Tattersalls next month after notching his third win in nine starts.

Cunningham said: “He ran a couple of tremendous races for us on the all-weather then lost his way a little bit.

“I think by George’s own admission the horses just weren’t firing for a short while, but they’re flying again now.

Waleefy after opening his account at Newmarket (PA)