Wales and The West top Racing League after Windsor treble

Wales & The West ended week four of the Racing League on top of the table after the Jamie Osborne-led team enjoyed a treble at Windsor.

The East, managed by Chris Hughes with the help of assistant Charlie Fellowes, held a narrow advantage heading into the seven-race card, with Wales & The West second and London & The South in third.

The East enjoyed eight winners across the first two meetings at Yarmouth and Wolverhampton, and while their advantage significantly eroded after leaving Chepstow last week without a victory, they struck first at Windsor with the Roger Varian-trained Nazron (5-1) to ensure they remained in pole position.

London & The South, managed by Matt Chapman, enjoyed a one-two in the second race and briefly hit the front in the overall competition – but it is Osborne who has the bragging rights ahead of the penultimate night at Newcastle next week courtesy of a hat-trick of victories.

Of Chapman, Osborne told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s so annoying isn’t he! I think on expectations tonight he would have absolutely been favourite, and while he’s had a one-two, I think he’ll be very disappointed.”

Wales & The West’s first winner of the night was provided by the Ian Williams-trained Night Breeze (13-2), ridden by Kieran O’Neill, while Brian Meehan’s Toca Madera (8-1) made it a double in the hands of Benoit De La Sayette.

Williams and O’Neill completed a double of their own and made it a treble for the team in the concluding race with Parlando (11-2). The Osborne-trained Sean was an unlucky third after encountering a troubled passage.

It's great for Wales and great for the team and that's the most important thing

Osborne added: “I think Sean has run a great trial for the Winter Hill Stakes back here a week on Saturday! It was a great run from him off 108, but fair play to Ian – he thought his horse would leave the Yarmouth run behind him and he was absolutely right.

“It’s great for Wales and great for the team and that’s the most important thing. I would have preferred it if Sean had won, but they’ve both run fantastic races.”

The East’s Nazron impressed in the opener, always travelling well under Daniel Muscutt and picking up smartly once given his head to score by two and a quarter lengths from Spring Is Sprung in second.

Reflecting on the fact The East had been knocked off top spot and now find themselves in third, Chris Hughes said: “It’s been tough today. We came here with 13 decent horses and there’s a few we’ve run tonight that have run under par, but that’s racing and it’s competitive.”

Great Acclaim followed up last week’s victory at Chepstow to lead home the one-two for London & The South – who started this week in third place.

Carrying a 7lb penalty for his triumph in Monmouthshire seven days ago, Eve Johnson Houghton’s 11-4 favourite knuckled down for jockey Charles Bishop to see off the persistent challenge of team-mate Post Rider by half a length.

The North secured its first winner of this year’s Racing League as the Richard Fahey-trained Life On The Rocks finished best to spring a 28-1 surprise in the the third race of the evening.

The team led by ex-footballer and trainer Mick Quinn drew a blank across the first three weeks of the competition and while this winner gets them on board, they remain fifth of seven in the table.

Quinn said: “I spoke to Richard and the lads beforehand and they said the horse was bucking and kicking at home. Two out I thought ‘aye aye, he’s travelling as well as anything!’.”

Life On The Rocks’ owner, Aidan Ryan, added: “It’s great prize-money, why wouldn’t you support it (Racing League)?

“We thought he’d a real chance tonight and I told a few people to have a small investment. He was a big price.”

Bennetot struck gold for Ireland under a power-packed ride from Billy Loughnane.

Charlie Johnston’s 33-1 shot Love De Vega looked set to claim top honours for Scotland after manoeuvring his way to the front, but he was unable to resist the late surge of the David O’Meara-trained Bennetot, who got up to score by a length.

The victory was a turnaround in fortunes for O’Meara after his runners failed to make it to Chepstow last week after getting stuck in traffic.

Ireland manager Kevin Blake said: “This is horse racing, the road is long, you have loads of bad days but normally the wheel turns and to have a horse that was one of O’Meara five on that lorry last week come here and win this week is brilliant.

“In fairness they did fancy the horse. I’m very careful what we’re putting Billy on as we’re trying to make him leading rider and the guys gave me loads of encouragement.

“I thought he won well there and it’s put Billy in a great spot as well. I think the team competition has gone for us, so the focus is on Billy now.”

Loughnane ended the night on top of the jockeys’ standings with 217 points, ahead of Saffie Osborne on 210 and Muscutt on 190.

Loughnane said: “The last two weeks have been a little bit tricky and it was great to get a win.”

After a topsy-turvy night, Wales & The West lead the Racing League on 571.5 points, with London & The West close up behind in second on 567 and The East now with work to do on 529 in third.