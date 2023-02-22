Walford targeting Newbury prize with Ruby Island

Mark Walford is planning to send his promising hurdler Ruby Island to Ayr next month in a bid to qualify for the Grade Two EBF Mares’ Final at Newbury.

Fourth in Listed company behind leading Champion Bumper hope Queens Gamble at Cheltenham in November, the daughter of Trans Island made a winning start to her hurdling career at Ayr in December.

Partnered by Jamie Hamilton, the six-year-old then followed up with a smart five-length success over Hashtag Boum at Wetherby and is now being readied for a step up in trip and a return to Scotland.

Walford said: “We are going up to Ayr with her on March 10 for a qualifier for the Mares’ Final at Newbury (March 25), that is the plan.

“She is in good form and improving all the time, we think.

“We are stepping her up to two and a half miles next time, which will suit her.

“She hits a flat spot and she runs on really well. I don’t think the quicker ground will be too much of an issue for her. She’s run on all types of ground and as long as it is not good to firm, she’ll be running.”

North Yorkshire-based Walford feels Ruby Island, who also won a Hexham bumper last March, keeps plenty in reserve and is confident she will be better over further.

He added: “She is a horse with a decent future. She is so strong at the end of a race, which I like, and she is a very good jumper.

“I think she’ll probably do the same over two-and-a-half – she is one of those, she’ll only do what you ask her.

“Over two miles, it is not a lack of speed, she just needs waking up a bit. When Jamie asked her a question at Wetherby, she put it to bed fairly quickly.

“She will try for you, but she certainly doesn’t over-race.”

Walford also had positive news on Into Overdrive, who won the Grade Three Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day, but subsequently had to bypass the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster due to a dirty scope.

“Into Overdrive had a small blip before the Sky Bet Chase, hence we didn’t run,” said Walford.

“He had a bad scope, but scoped last week clean as a whistle, so we’re pretty much on track for the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.”