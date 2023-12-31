Walsh welcomes continued support for Irish Injured Jockeys

Irish Injured Jockeys chairman Ruby Walsh has hailed continued support from the Association of Irish Racecourses as a “massive” boost.

The AIR, which represents all 26 Irish racecourses, has pledged a combined total donation of €369,000 to the charity over the next three years – €123,000 per annum.

This donation will go towards IIJ running costs in an effort to ensure that public income raised through donations and fundraisers will go to service users and beneficiaries.

Former champion National Hunt rider Walsh said: “On behalf of the Irish Injured Jockeys, I would like to sincerely thank and acknowledge the 26 racecourses for their support.

“The extension of their financial commitment for another three years is massive for IIJ and testament to the great relationship we have with the racecourses.

“Their support will allow us to continue the important work we do and expand our services to riders. Their support towards IIJ running costs is a noble gesture and a remarkable contribution for which we are most grateful.”

Donations are set on a scaled basis depending on the racecourse grade and each track pays their pledged amount to IIJ direct.

Conor O’Neill, chairman of the AIR and CEO of Punchestown, said: “Jockeys are the cornerstone of racing, providing racegoers with great days out and brilliant racing memories.

“However, we are acutely aware that it is a high-risk sport and the extraordinary physical demands our jockeys face for our sporting pleasure.

“Irish racecourses enjoy superb relationships with jockeys and greatly value the time they give us to promote our wonderful sport each year.

“In recognition of that, the Association of Irish Racecourses is delighted to formally demonstrate our commitment with €123,000 per year for the next three years to support the incredible work the Irish Injured Jockeys do.”