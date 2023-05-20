Warm shows plenty of Heart in Fillies’ Trial win

Warm Heart narrowly outpointed hot favourite Bluestocking to secure Listed honours in the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes at Newbury.

Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of Galileo made progress with each of her first three starts, building on a debut fourth at Dundalk with a runner-up finish at Leopardstown before making it third time lucky at the same track a fortnight ago.

Stepping up in class, she was second best in the betting at 5-2, with Ralph Beckett’s Camelot filly Bluestocking all the rage at 11-10 following a hugely promising and successful start to her career at Salisbury in September.

The two market principals came to the fore at the end of the 10-furlong contest, with Bluestocking and Rossa Ryan doing their level best to reel in Warm Heart, but try as she might, she could never quite get on terms with the Irish raider, who clung on by a head.

Crack Of Light was a couple of lengths further behind in third.

Winning rider Ryan Moore said: “She is a straightforward filly who has improved for every run. Those Irish maidens she was running in, the form is very good.

“The filly she beat last time (Leopardstown third Shamida) won last night. I think she has a great attitude and she is a 10-furlong filly. The Oaks is 13 just days away.”

Paul Smith, son of part-owner Derrick, said: “The Oaks comes up very quick. She is an improving filly, who has won on the soft in Ireland and now the ground is pretty quick.

I think at the moment, it is only 13 days to the Oaks, so possibly we will go to Royal Ascot

“She stays a mile and two well. She is improving and something like the Ribblesdale off the top of my head – that would give her a little bit more time.

“She is a 10-furlong filly at the moment, but once those fillies get on a roll…

“I think at the moment, it is only 13 days to the Oaks, so possibly we will go to Royal Ascot. The lads will discuss it.”