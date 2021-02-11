Warwick to inspect for Saturday card
Officials at Warwick have called an inspection for 2pm on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s card.
While the course was fully covered earlier in the week, temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight and there are now frozen patches of ground.
The track tweeted: “Precautionary inspection at 2pm today (11th) due to a sharp drop in temperatures overnight has left us with some frozen areas under the covers this morning.”
The seven-race card is due to feature the Grade Two Agetur UK Kingmaker Novices’ Chase.
Friday’s all-weather card at Chelmsford is also under threat, with an 8am inspection called for race day.
The Essex course currently has a covering of snow, with temperatures not forecast to rise too far on Thursday.
Thurles’ Thursday card is set to go ahead after passing a morning check, although officials are continuing to monitor conditions with a weather warning in place.