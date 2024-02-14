14 February 2024

Waterlogging claims Ffos Las card

By NewsChain Sport
14 February 2024

Friday’s meeting at Ffos Las has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

Officials inspected the course on Wednesday morning and after heavy rain, the venue is not fit for action.

The track tweeted: “Due to 70 millimetres of rain in the last seven days and with further rain forecast, racing on Friday 16th February has been abandoned.”

Thursday’s fixtures at Newcastle and Leicester are also subject to inspections.

Newcastle will check conditions at 8am on raceday, with the course reported to be heavy with further rain expected, while Leicester inspect at 4.15pm on Wednesday with areas of waterlogging reported.

Wednesday’s meeting at Fontwell did get the go-ahead following an 8am inspection.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

London Zoo ‘over the moon’ to welcome second critically endangered baby gorilla

news

Harry and Meghan trade on royal links as they rebrand themselves as Sussex.com

news

King returns to London for expected cancer treatment

news