20 February 2024

Waterlogging claims Huntingdon card

By NewsChain Sport
20 February 2024

Thursday’s meeting at Huntingdon has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

The venue was due to host a six-race National Hunt card but the course is not fit for action, with areas of standing water and further rain forecast ahead of the fixture.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan inspected the track on Tuesday morning and had little option but to abandon.

He said: “We flooded again on Sunday and while the water levels have dropped, there are still areas of standing water on various parts of the track.

“While the river levels are dropping, the forecast for more rain on Wednesday and Thursday is just not helpful.”

The British Horseracing Authority has already announced an additional meeting on Thursday at Chelmsford.

