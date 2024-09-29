29 September 2024

Waterlogging claims Newton Abbot card

By NewsChain Sport
29 September 2024

Monday’s jumps meeting at Newton Abbot has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

Officials had planned to inspect conditions at 7am on raceday but made an early decision on Sunday evening with the course unraceable.

A statement from the track said: “Due to the recent heavy rainfall and a yellow weather warning in place until 9am tomorrow, we regret to announce that our horseracing meeting scheduled for September 30 has been abandoned. The persistent rain has left the track waterlogged, making it unsafe for racing.”

The Flat card scheduled for Windsor is also subject to a precautionary check at 7.30am due to the threat of rain.

