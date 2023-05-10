Waterlogging forces all-weather switch for Lingfield’s Classic trials
Lingfield has been forced to transfer Saturday’s Derby Trial card to the all-weather after waterlogging left the turf track unraceable.
The card also includes the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes and the Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes, with the latter race and the Derby Trial now set to be run over a mile and four furlongs due to the switch, rather than half a furlong short of the Classic distance.
Heavy rainfall in the area has taken its toll on the ground and more wet weather is forecast, causing track officials and the British Horseracing Authority to move the card on to the all-weather as any improvement in conditions is now improbable.
A statement from the BHA read: “The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed that Saturday’s card at Lingfield Park will be staged on the all-weather.
“A BHA inspection of the course on Wednesday morning found the turf track to be unraceable due to waterlogging.
“It is considered unlikely that conditions will have improved sufficiently by Saturday to allow any races to take place on the turf safely.
“Therefore, also taking into account the weather forecast suggesting further rain, the BHA has made the decision to switch the surface at this time to offer certainty for connections to confirm their running plans.”
All existing entries at the meeting will be cancelled with the races re-opened until noon on Thursday for new entries, prior to 24-hour declarations at 10am on Friday.
