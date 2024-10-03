Wathnan ready to take Classic shot against City Of Troy

Wathnan Racing are preparing to take aim at City Of Troy after Subsanador put himself in the Breeders’ Cup Classic reckoning at Santa Anita.

So far none of the Emir of Qatar’s growing international string have faced off against Aidan O’Brien’s all-conquering son of Justify, but Richard Mandella’s California Crown Stakes champion could become the first at Del Mar early next month.

The son of Fortify became Wathnan’s first top-level winner in America when guided to a thrilling victory by decorated pilot Mike Smith in the shadows of the San Gabriel Mountains, with the first three hitting the wire in virtual unison.

Subsanador’s head verdict guarantees a berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and connections are leaning towards taking a shot at the $7million contest on November 2.

Wathnan’s US representative Case Clay said: “It was an exciting day and we are thinking about the Breeders’ Cup now with the California Crown being a ‘win and you’re in’.

“Before the race we were wondering, if he runs well, would it be the Dirt Mile we point to or the Classic. Of course in the Classic he is going to have to get another furlong, but we’re thinking we’re going to give the Classic a shot.

“It should stack up to be an exciting race with plenty of great horses pointing towards the Classic.”

Not only will Subsanador have to face off against City Of Troy as he puts his exceptional turf record to the test on dirt, the five-year-old will also compete against Japanese challenger Forever Young, the Kentucky Derby third who will arrive at Del Mar fresh off the back of Japan Dirt Classic success.

Clay feels the Classic will be the epitome of what the Breeders’ Cup is all about and is relishing seeing the Wathnan contender taking on the best in the world in a truly global contest.

“With my racing fan hat on, I’m excited City Of Troy is coming as that is what the Breeders’ Cup is all about,” continued Clay.

“He’s an amazing horse from a great outfit and his trainer is one of the best of all time. To see him come over and compete on the dirt is really exciting.

“It’s shaping up to be a truly international event with the Japanese runner, European and Subsanador is from South America.

“In a big way this is what the Breeders’ Cup is, they call it the World Thoroughbred Championships and it is nice when horses come from around the world to compete when there are other big races all over the world they could run in.”