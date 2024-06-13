Wathnan swoop for French Derby runner-up First Look
Wathnan Racing have added to their burgeoning squad for Royal Ascot with the purchase of Prix du Jockey Club runner-up First Look.
Trained by Andre Fabre, the son of Lope De Vega found only impressive winner Look De Vega too good at Chantilly.
Before that he had occupied the same position at Chantilly behind leading St James’s Palace stakes contender Darlinghurst.
Master trainer Fabre has been responsible for seven Royal meeting winners, the last of those being Le Brivido in the 2016 running of the Jersey Stakes.
Richard Brown, racing adviser to the Qatari-owned Wathnan operation, said: “Andre’s delighted with the way he’s come out of the race, and he’s under consideration for the Hampton Court at the end of next week.”
